Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Coronavirus update: ‘Facts Not Fear’

Michigan governor reminds kids that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers

Something Good

by: WLNS

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With so many people staying home, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her dog Kevin made a video to reassure the children of Michigan, that some very highly-anticipated workers are still on the job.

In the video, the governor reminds kids that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are both essential workers.

“I wanted to let you know that I have spoken to the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to let them know that they’re essential workers and they can keep doing their jobs even though the rest of us are staying home,” said Whitmer. “They’re following all the procedures we gave them to make sure they can stay safe and healthy.”

Whitmer added that some usual treats kids expect this time of year might be in short supply, so they might have to make do with some substitutions. She also reminded kids to listen to their parents and wash their hands.

On Twitter Wednesday the governor also wished people a hopeful and peaceful Passover.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates

Thumbnail for the video titled "CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater"

Funeral Homes adjust services amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral Homes adjust services amid pandemic"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

8OYS investigates: WHO says people don’t need masks, CDC says you do

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS investigates: WHO says people don’t need masks, CDC says you do"

a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night"

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss