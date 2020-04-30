Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?
MacDonald Training Center to host ‘no gala, gala’ Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The MacDonald Training Center provides support, education, and programs for individuals with disabilities. It’s annual fundraiser was supposed to be held Thursday night. Instead, the non-profit is hosting a “no gala gala!” 

“Home is Where the Heart Is” will be live-streamed on the MacDonald Training Center’s Facebook page, 7 to 8pm, and will feature a performance by MTC’s Jonathan Davis, who has autism and is blind.

A silent auction is underway, and in addition to entertainment, art, and lifestyle products to bid on, you can also purchase groceries for medically frail seniors, and laptops for students on the autism spectrum. 

Click here for the MacDonald Training Center.

The link to the silent auction is here.

