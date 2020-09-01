Louisiana shelter dogs hoping for new homes in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Laura

TAMPA (WFLA) – Animals from the Louisiana SPCA in New Orleans are headed to Tampa Bay in hopes of finding a furever home after Hurricane Laura.

The dogs are coming from all different parts of Louisiana following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura and took part in a 12-hour journey to Tampa on Monday.

“So all of the shelters along the gulf coast talk a lot because we all know when a hurricane is coming we never know which one us is going to get hit,” Martha Boden, CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay said.

When man’s best friend finally arrived, veterinary teams were waiting at SPCA Tampa Bay and one by one, these hurricane evacuees took it all in, some of them scared, some excited and all of them ready to find a family of their own as they take shelter from the storm.

The 30 dogs will be available for adoption starting Wednesday at 1 p.m.

For more information call SPCA Tampa Bay at 727-586-3591.