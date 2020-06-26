Looking for a new four-legged friend? Tampa family suggests adopting a pig

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While animal shelters continue to run out of cats and dogs, one Tampa family has an idea for your next four-legged housemate.

Long stereotyped as mud-bathing slop-eaters, families are learning that pigs actually qualify as satisfactory pets. In fact, they are typically much smarter and cleaner than how our childhood cartoons portrayed them.

“He outsmarts me on a daily basis,” said Micah Lomel about her family’s hog, Willy. “And he doesn’t get dirty. He doesn’t smell. (He) does roll around in the mud though, that part is true. When it’s hot, he’ll dig up fresh dirt that’s cooler.”

So at least there’s a reason when he does it.

Besides for winning the hearts of his new family, Willy has also become a fixture of the street. Apparently, neighbors constantly visit and offer apples to a pig more than willing to accept donations.

“People knock on our door that we don’t even know, and say, ‘Are you the house with the pig?'” said Chip Lomel, father of the swine.

Not to mention, having a pig can make for an eventful playdate.

“It’s mostly a fun thing,” said Presley Lomel, 15. “Some people are kinda scared, but most (of my friends) want to pet him and feed him carrots.”

He will happily accept!

