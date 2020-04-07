Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers ‘1 taco at a time’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is raising money to help feed emergency personnel working long hours during the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign “1 taco at a time” launched on GoFundMe to help feed those on the front lines.

Today, over 4,000 tacos and burritos have been delivered to different emergency centers in Tampa Bay.

The brothers who own four Fuzzy’s Taco Shops in Tampa Bay said the real credit goes to community donations.

The gracious “thank you”s from those they feed keeps the dynamic duo going.

As of this writing, the Lieberman brothers have raised over $13,000 to feed those who need it most.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Tampa Bay.

