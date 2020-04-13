Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local realtor is doing something good to help fill the bellies of first responders in the Tampa Bay area.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many residents have shared their support and resources to first responders and frontline workers, however, St. Pete realtor Jon Lewandowski decided to take a unique, and tasty, approach to share his gratitude to those battling the virus.

On Easter Sunday, Lewandowski ordered over a dozen Domino’s pizzas to be delivered to St. Anthony’s Hospital emergency room and intensive care unit staff and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Attached to the pizzas was a note that read:

“Here’s some food for you all! I/we thank you all for your dedicated services and putting your lives on the line while keeping us safe. From the bottom of my heart I hope this finds you healthy and soon to be with a full tummy! Enjoy and please be safe. Most importantly know you are loved. Happy Easter! Blessings, Jon Lewandowski

‘Your Realtor & Neighbor'”

“I don’t have a lot of money… but to be able to feed them and give them this gift is so rewarding for me,” Lewandowski told News Channel 8.

He mentioned how often times first responders receive a bad rep, yet they are the first people we count on to be there for us in an emergency. And, now in such an uncertain time, wanted to let them know how appreciated they are for the work they do in the community.

“They’re (food) supplies are just as short as ours at home,” he said. “For them to just to see the graciousness of a slice of pizza means a lot.”

Additionally, he thanked the employees at Domino’s for also risking their lives as they deliver food to so many on a daily basis.

The pizzas he donated to both the hospital and police department helped feed close to 130 people in total.

