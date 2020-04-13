Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local realtor is doing something good to help fill the bellies of first responders in the Tampa Bay area.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many residents have shared their support and resources to first responders and frontline workers, however, St. Pete realtor Jon Lewandowski decided to take a unique, and tasty, approach to share his gratitude to those battling the virus.

On Easter Sunday, Lewandowski ordered over a dozen Domino’s pizzas to be delivered to St. Anthony’s Hospital emergency room and intensive care unit staff and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Attached to the pizzas was a note that read:

“Here’s some food for you all! I/we thank you all for your dedicated services and putting your lives on the line while keeping us safe. From the bottom of my heart I hope this finds you healthy and soon to be with a full tummy! Enjoy and please be safe. Most importantly know you are loved. Happy Easter!

Blessings,

Jon Lewandowski
‘Your Realtor & Neighbor'”

“I don’t have a lot of money… but to be able to feed them and give them this gift is so rewarding for me,” Lewandowski told News Channel 8.

He mentioned how often times first responders receive a bad rep, yet they are the first people we count on to be there for us in an emergency. And, now in such an uncertain time, wanted to let them know how appreciated they are for the work they do in the community.

  • Courtesy: Jon Lewandowski
  • Courtesy: Jon Lewandowski
  • Courtesy: Jon Lewandowski
  • Courtesy: Jon Lewandowski
  • Courtesy: Jon Lewandowski

“They’re (food) supplies are just as short as ours at home,” he said. “For them to just to see the graciousness of a slice of pizza means a lot.”

Additionally, he thanked the employees at Domino’s for also risking their lives as they deliver food to so many on a daily basis.

The pizzas he donated to both the hospital and police department helped feed close to 130 people in total.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete"

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals"

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT"

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss