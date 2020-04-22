Local publishing house holds quarantine writing contest to help aspiring authors

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A publishing house in Clearwater is holding a quarantine writing contest to help writers get their big break.

Richter Publishing is looking to help one local author share their story with the world.

The company is looking for a 20,000 word manuscript in any genre you’re passionate about.

The story needs to have a begining, middle and end but it doesn’t have to be perfect.

The publishing house will work with one talented winner to complete their story and edit it before it’s released.

The president of Richter Publishing, Tara Richter told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the key to writing is to just let it flow.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Richter Publishing and the quarantine writing contest.