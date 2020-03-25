Group sends 10K+ school-supply kits to 41 Hillsborough County schools amid coronavirus crisis

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The children in Hillsborough County will watch their homes transform into their classrooms in the coming weeks but what if some of them do not have the tools they need to be successful in their new schools?

The members of the Hillsborough Education Foundation took matters into their own hands by doing something good for their community.

Employees and volunteers sorted thousands of school supplies putting them into bags and, then, into boxes for 41 K-8 highest-need schools in the county.

“This is what we live for,” said Kim Jowell, the CEO of the Hillsborough Education Foundation. “To get out and to get to students what they need so that they can continue on their learning path.”

Jowell oversaw the entire operation. She had also been seen climbing in and out of the vehicles filling them with the supplies.

“Getting dirty,” exclaimed Jowell. “This is fun! This is for students.”

The foundation previously allowed teachers to visit the store on-site collecting school supplies for their students. It created a new distribution method when the governor closed the schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the district leaders are driving to the site, filling their cars with the supplies, and transporting them to 41 schools.

“I am taking them to Just Elementary School and Miles Elementary School,” said Jacqueline Haynes, the Director of Achievement Schools for Hillsborough County Public Schools. “The students are not at school so the principals will have an assembly line where students are coming in to pick up their laptops and, maybe, during their times when they are delivering meals, they will hand those supplies, offer those supplies, to the students.”

The foundation sent more than 10,000 kits to those schools in two days. Jowell said they will serve more than 10,000 students.

“They may not have paper. They may not have pencils,” said Haynes. “Having these kits and supplies makes learning more valuable to them.”

If you would like to contribute to this effort, you can make a donation to the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

