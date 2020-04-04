Local event planner creates game to encourage residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you miss eating out at your favorite restaurants? Well, they miss you too.

With the changes spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, local event planner Brooke Palmer-Kuhl decided to roll out a game to entice people to try some new restaurants while stuck at home. Her game is called Takeout Bingo.

“I wanted to do something that made takeout fun,” said Palmer-Kuhl. “Restaurants and hospitality are dying and by people going out and eating and doing takeout and delivery, it’s really supporting keeping what few people we have left employed.”

Palmer-Kuhl has launched the website tampabaytakeoutbingo.com. There you can print out a bingo card for your neighborhood.

So far, seven areas in Tampa and St. Petersburg are included in the game.

The idea isn’t just to fill out one row of your bingo card but rather, fill the entire board. Once you do, you turn it in for a chance at some prizes. One person will win $250, while others will win gift cards from some of the restaurants featured.

“Understand, tip well, support the staff that’s there because they’re trying to give that sense of normalcy in a time when nobody knows what tomorrow is going to bring,” she said.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 11,545 cases and 195 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: