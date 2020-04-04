Local event planner creates game to encourage residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you miss eating out at your favorite restaurants? Well, they miss you too.

With the changes spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, local event planner Brooke Palmer-Kuhl decided to roll out a game to entice people to try some new restaurants while stuck at home. Her game is called Takeout Bingo.

“I wanted to do something that made takeout fun,” said Palmer-Kuhl. “Restaurants and hospitality are dying and by people going out and eating and doing takeout and delivery, it’s really supporting keeping what few people we have left employed.”

Palmer-Kuhl has launched the website tampabaytakeoutbingo.com. There you can print out a bingo card for your neighborhood.

So far, seven areas in Tampa and St. Petersburg are included in the game.

The idea isn’t just to fill out one row of your bingo card but rather, fill the entire board. Once you do, you turn it in for a chance at some prizes. One person will win $250, while others will win gift cards from some of the restaurants featured.

“Understand, tip well, support the staff that’s there because they’re trying to give that sense of normalcy in a time when nobody knows what tomorrow is going to bring,” she said.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 11,545 cases and 195 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality"

Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

businesses shutting down

Thumbnail for the video titled "businesses shutting down"

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss