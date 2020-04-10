Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay company is giving back to those who need it most.

The local start-up is making sure emergency workers are able to protect themselves and their loved ones even after their shift ends at the hospital.

Nardo’s Natural is donating over 1,000 units of hand sanitizer to doctors and nurses.

The homegrown company is making home deliveries to bring products to those working on the front lines.

“We never thought we would be making hand sanitizer, but in times like this you step up and make things happen,” owner Kyle Mastronardo said.

The three Mastronardo brothers of Nardo’s Natural say they know first hand how important it is for families.

Their mom is a nurse and their dad is in law enforcement. They have countless friends and family working in the medical field during the coronavirus crisis.

The young entrepreneurs said they we’re inspired to do something good for the city that gave them their start.

“They jumped in right where they thought they could to provide the best help, in a simple way you might say, but its making a day to day difference in those people to protect their own families,” famous business expert and supporter of Nardo’s Natural Barbara Corcoran said.

