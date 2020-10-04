Lutz church helps those in need, distributes thousands of food boxes across Tampa Bay

LUTZ, Fla (WFLA) – Members of the Idlewild Baptist Church handed out boxes of fresh food and produce to people in need in the Tampa Bay area Sunday.

During the pandemic, the church has been hosting food distributions, knowing the need for food was out there in the community.

Members of the church decided to celebrate all the work they have done the past six months on by doing a week of work in one day – going out into the community helping those who need it.

The 30 pound boxes of food were filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and other groceries. Church members gave the box to someone they knew or they were given an address for a family who was in need.

“This is a celebration for the good we have been given and the good we can give to people. It’s not just about food but it’s about hope,” said Mission Director, Yerusha Bunag.

Idlewild Baptist Church handed out nearly 4,000 boxes of food today throughout the Bay Area.

