Live Love St. Pete makes $1K+ donation to local nonprofit from T-shirt sales

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The founders of Live Love St. Pete, an organization that gives back to underserved school children in the area, has gifted $1,170 to a nonprofit through the sale of their T-shirts.

Melody Proud designed and created a line of T-shirts featuring the phrase “Live Love St. Pete” and a depiction of the city’s skyline.

Proud and her husband started assisting one school after volunteering with their church to provide Thanksgiving meals to homeless families of a St. Petersburg elementary school. Shortly after, she started making the shirts to involve the community. Proud previously spoke to WFLA.com’s Daisy Ruth in January.

“I’ve been given many good things in my life and I have always enjoyed giving back because I know we are put on this earth to help one another,” Proud said. “And when I saw what was going on during Thanksgiving with these families, I had a feeling that it happened 364 other days of the year as well, that they might have challenges and things like that.”

Live Love St. Pete presented their first donation of $1,170 from their T-shirts to The Kind Mouse on Wednesday.

The donation will assist The Kind Mouse in their cause to fight childhood hunger. The amount will provide over 200 meals to children who need food in the county.

One hundred percent of net profits of Live Love St. Pete’s t-shirts go toward their mission.

The shirts feature a depiction of the St. Pete skyline, including the new pier, and can be purchased online at LiveLoveStPete.org.

Shirts will also be available at three Pinellas PDQ locations as part of “Live Love St. Pete Day” on March 10. Shirts will be on sale for $20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fourth Street, Pinellas Park and Seminole PDQ locations.

For those who mention “Live Love St. Pete” when ordering a meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day, PDQ will donate 20 percent of the sale back to the Live Love St. Pete organization.

Funds will go toward things such as breakfast food, school uniforms and other clothing and shoes, incentives for reaching scholastic goals, Christmas gifts, special activities and more.