Little Picassos in Polk County turn out Van Gohl’d assignment

TAMPA, Fla. — From visual arts to virtual arts! Students from Scott Lake Elementary in Lakeland are putting their own spin on the world’s greatest paintings.

Using what they had at home, and their creativity, students made over the classics, and earned rave reviews for their performances.

Visual Arts teacher Kristi Robinson says being able to break out of the classroom setting “box” has a silver lining in the pandemic, and she enjoys seeing her students enjoying art in a new, exciting, and fun way.

