Lightning employee’s home team of 3D printers is a win

Tampa, Fla. — You won’t find Bryce Huffman on the ice at AMALIE Arena, but he’s worthy of the Stanley Cup.

Huffman, a network administrator for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s parent company, Vinik Sports Group, is producing 3D-printed protective masks, and donating them to non-profits in the Tampa Bay area, including The Spring of Tampa Bay and the YMCA.

He began experimenting with 3D printing a couple of years ago, when a small piece of equipment broke at AMALIE Arena. It would be easier, he thought, to have a 3D printer on hand to produce small replacement parts as needed. The Tampa Bay Lightning ordered the printer, Huffman assembled it and successfully produced the needed part, and was hooked.

He invested in more than a dozen 3D printers for his own side business, HuffCo3D, with the goal of one day producing devices for non-profit organizations. When the need for protective masks arose, Huffman knew he could help. He began printing reusable masks, with replaceable filters.

When the Vinik organization learned Huffman wanted to help fill the need for PPE, they pulled out a power play, providing the materials he needed to keep his printers running around the clock. The organization also connected him with non-profits that need them, and so far Huffman’s team of two (his wife helps assemble the masks!) have produced and delivered more than 250 masks. The most recent delivery was made to a pre-k program for low-income families.

Contact Bryce Huffman about his efforts to help non-profit organizations at huffco3d.com.

