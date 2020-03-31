Let’s boogie! Local dance studio offers free virtual lessons during coronavirus crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – During the coronavirus crisis, it can be tough to get your needed exercise for healthy bodies and minds.

So with sports on standstill, gyms shut down and schools closed, families are doing things differently by getting their boogie on.

Local dance pros at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios are urging families to get off the couch, hop on their feet and dance with them virtually.

The dance studio with six locations around Tampa Bay has created a new online platform offering FREE ballroom dance lessons so folks can point, click and kick up their heels to get moving.

Families in Sarasota are learning the Cha-Cha, Salsa, Shoulder Shimmy or Bolero Basics. There is an option for kids’ classes and for those who are dancing solo right now.

These videos are crafted to let you try something new while giving your mind a little rest.

You’re just a tap away from trying out these dances for yourself.

CLICK HERE to get started or learn more about the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

