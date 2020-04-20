Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘Lean on me, when you’re not strong’ St. Pete surgeon sings in coronavirus tribute video

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Anthony’s Hospital surgeon is healing people through song. 

Dr. Jamii St. Julien can be seen in a recent YouTube video playing the guitar and singing a cover of Bill Withers‘ “Lean on Me.” 

The video that has been viewed over 17,000 times is fitting in a time when we all need hope.  

“I spent a lot of my time, which is now downtime because of all of this, playing my guitar and working on music. So, I was asked to help share it and do it for a good cause,” said Julien.

Julien partnered with the St. Petersburg hospital to create the moving coronavirus tribute for healthcare workers that find themselves on the front lines of the global pandemic.  

“It’s a little bit of a scary situation but we have gotten use to it and everyone has approached it with professionalism and courage.” 

Throughout the tribute, the New Orleans native shows photos of his colleagues, the everyday heroes, that need support of their own. 

“The biggest feedback was people saying thank you for doing something so nice in this time of crisis and depression basically. It seems like it has made people feel good and lifted their spirits,” said Julien.

Towards the end of the video, Julien shows off his vocals by hitting a high note with the ever so important reminder: “We’re in this together.” 

According to the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation, recent donations have allowed them to purchase a Clorox 360 disinfecting machine and two new ventilators, vital for COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

To learn how you can support St. Anthony’s fight against COVID-19, click here

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video"

35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19"

Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic"

Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala"

Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa"

Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge"

Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms"

Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths"

Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today"

Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss