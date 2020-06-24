Lakeland senior living community receives global response after asking for pen pals

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seniors at Lake Gibson Village in Lakeland took to Facebook earlier this month with a simple request: They were looking for pen pals.

Since then, the residents at the senior living community have received thousands of letters from all across the globe – five continents to be exact.







“To say that we’ve been quite overwhelmed by the response – I mean, it’s a beautiful response,” said Michelle Denson, the activities manager at Lake Gibson Village.

According to Denson, they received such a large volume of letters from the public that they’ve resorted to sharing their correspondence with other senior communities in the area.

“We are sharing with other senior communities some of the mail that comes in so they can have the opportunity to have a pen pal as well,” said Denson.

Along with letters, Lake Gibson Village has received cards, pictures, flowers, puzzles and stationary.

“(It’s) all ages from 6 years old up to 70 that have responded,” said Denson. “Some of our residents have already answered the letters and have gotten replies back. It’s just been an overwhelming response. We want to say thank you for all of those people who have thought of our residents here but we have enough to keep them quite busy.”

