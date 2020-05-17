Breaking News
Kroger to give $130M in 'Thank You' pay

(CNN) – Kroger will be spending $130 million to say thank you to its employees for working during the pandemic.

The company announced on Friday that the one-time payment to its workers is to acknowledge their dedication during this unprecented time.

As part of the “Thank You Pay” full-time employees will receive an extra $400, while part-time associated will get $200.

The news comes after the company headed out “Hero Bonuses” during the months of April and May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

