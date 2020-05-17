Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

(CNN) – Kroger will be spending $130 million to say thank you to its employees for working during the pandemic.
The company announced on Friday that the one-time payment to its workers is to acknowledge their dedication during this unprecented time.
As part of the “Thank You Pay” full-time employees will receive an extra $400, while part-time associated will get $200.
The news comes after the company headed out “Hero Bonuses” during the months of April and May.
