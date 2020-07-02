‘Kisses For A Cause’ helps Tampa Bay community, small businesses through donations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pandemic is keeping people apart, but also bringing entrepreneurs together to collaborate in unique ways.

The 501c3 charity, “Kisses For A Cause” was created by small business owners and entrepreneurs Alexis Fraser, Ingrid Harb, Kim Linton and Kristi Finigan. Their mission was to energize local small businesses, while also helping the community through donations.

Since March, “Kisses For A Cause” has been collecting gift cards, coupons, non-perishables, health and wellness products, and at-home activity projects for families from area business owners.

The items were packaged into care packages and 250 of them were handed out by the “Kisses For A Cause” founders at the Feeding Tampa Bay food pantry in St. Petersburg.

The women encourage other small businesses to join in their efforts. If you’d like to learn more, visit KissesForACause.org.

