King High School students organize virtual Relay For Life

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The COVID-19 crisis is challenging fundraisers to find new ways to raise donation dollars and teaching teenagers a lesson in overcoming disappointment and barriers to success.

Students at King High School in Tampa planned to celebrate “15 Years of Hope” with its annual Annual Relay for Life on April 18. Relay for Life events help the American Cancer Society provide treatment, research and education.

However, the pandemic forced the American Cancer Society to postpone all of its in-person events.

The King High School Relay for Life team didn’t give up on fundraising efforts though. Students launched a virtual relay, using social media to solicit donations by posting creative videos online.

As of Thursday morning, the King High School team raised more than $40,000. You can help the cause by donating here.

There are other virtual efforts. Students at the University of South Florida held an ACS virtual relay on April 11 and University of Tampa students plan to hold a week-long virtual event starting April 27.

