Kids 4 A Cause: Four boys on a mission to make Tampa Bay better

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dominic and Sheldon Fouche, and Michael and Christian Kuhn, are brothers, and cousins. All immigrated from South Africa, embraced all that America has to offer, and now give back to the community they’re proud to call home.

The tight-knit group of boys call themselves “Kids 4 A Cause.” Every month for nearly two years, the boys have identified a cause to support, then get to work fulfilling a need in between school and all of the other activities boys their age like to do. They’ve collected toys and necessary items to give to families at Christmas, worked to clean up the environment, and donated treats and playthings to animal shelters.

Their efforts increased during the pandemic.

In March, they raised funds for The No Kid Hungry Program and provided over 10,000 meals to help children who rely on school lunches.

In April, they provided carloads of food and essentials to help those facing homelessness.

In May, they donated flowers and hand-written notes to residents at St. Mark Senior Living Village, who were living in isolation. They also collaborated with a local restaurant to supply nursing staff and first responders with a healthy meal and snacks.

In June, Kids 4 A Cause cleaned up waterways to bring awareness to our impact on the environment.

July was spent fulfilling a wish list for Liberty Manor Veterans, which supports homeless veterans, delivering food, cleaning supplies, and even microwaves.

In August, they’re supporting the Hillsborough Education Foundation, which helps at-risk students. As part of the project, they’ve created thank-you gifts for teachers.

Right now, they’re thanking essential workers, handing out gift cards to trash collectors, first responders, firefighters, and nurses.

Kids 4 A Cause is run like a business. Each boy handles a different aspect, from marketing to artistic design. They choose a cause to support two months in advance and come up with a plan. Part of their mission is to raise $1,000 a month for a local charity. They make soaps, and sponges, and sell them. And, they collect donations. Because of those efforts, Kids 4 A Cause has exceeded their goal month after month.

If that’s not all, the boys have also gotten other children involved in their projects, partnering with schools, and Girl Scout troops.

Why do they do all of this? It’s deeply personal to Dominic, Sheldon, Michael, and Christian.

Kids 4 A Cause was started two years ago following the death of Michael and Christian’s father. They explain the community took care of them in their time of grief. This, they say, is their way of saying thank you. It’s also a chance to carry on their father’s legacy.

“My dad loved charity work, so we also thought this would be a great way to honor him,” Michael said.

The boys add, not only do they think he’d be proud of them, they know he’d be pitching in to help.

Kids 4 A Cause wants more children to be inspired. Their message: kids can make an effort, a difference, and an impact on the world.

Connect with Kids 4 A Cause on Facebook to see their monthly projects, get involved, or make a donation.

