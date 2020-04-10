Kenneth City dancers practice moves while social distancing

Breaking News
KENNETH CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – You may want to grab your dancing shoes before you continue reading this story.

The Kountry Kickers, a country line dancing group in Kenneth City, are still practicing their moves with some added social distancing.  

“We have a lot of fun dancing,” said Louise Joule, the chairman of the dance committee at the complex. “We make mistakes but we laugh.”

The first song they danced to on Thursday morning could not have been more appropriate.

“We Are Family” floated over the concrete stage set in the middle of a grassy area between two rows of condominiums.

“I think it is very good for them to get out and do something,” said Joule in reference to the dancers. “That is why I completely agreed with it once they mentioned it.”

The dancers suggested moving the class from the clubhouse to the outdoor stage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. That stage is decorated with markers to keep the dancers at a safe social distance.

“We thought it was safe here because we are all 10 feet apart and we have our own little boxes. That is all Jennifer’s equipment,” said Joule pointing to the speakers. “Jennifer will wipe it down. I touch only what I have to touch.”

Joule and the other dancers are prioritizing their safety while, at the same time, thriving in an activity that helps them to be healthy and happy.

“It is a lot of fun and the girls are great,” said Joule. “I mean, if you know anyone who country line dances, they are normally good people!”

