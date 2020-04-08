‘Just Around COVID-19’: Ruskin nursing student parodies Pocahontas

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin nursing student posted a hysterical, yet incredible, parody rendition of “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas on Facebook.

Katie Babb is a student at the Galen College for Nursing.

“I’ve actually been singing since I was a toddler. I listened to Disney everyday growing up,” Babb told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth.

Music has always been in her life. Babb practiced music in church and started vocal lessons in junior high school.

She explained she was adopted, and her entire birth family are singers.

“Lots of generations on both sides! So that’s another big reason for my singing,” Babb said.

Her birth family came into her life in the middle of Babb transitioning colleges in 2016. She calls the experience a very happy story.

“My birth father and I have two professional recordings that we used in [my husband and I’s] wedding. I’ve loved the studio ever since. He also has an original written about my adoption, that I’ve done background vocals on.”

In addition to being a nursing student, Babb has sung for MacDill Air Force Base ceremonies, as her husband works on the aircraft there.

Her dream job is to be a Disney singer, but she hopes to make a difference in people’s lives as a nurse.

“I hope to continue to use my voice to inspire and share love,” Babb said.

