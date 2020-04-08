1  of  2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders ends run for president, clearing way for Joe Biden to become likely Democratic nominee Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘Just Around COVID-19’: Ruskin nursing student parodies Pocahontas

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin nursing student posted a hysterical, yet incredible, parody rendition of “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas on Facebook.

Katie Babb is a student at the Galen College for Nursing.

“I’ve actually been singing since I was a toddler. I listened to Disney everyday growing up,” Babb told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth.

Music has always been in her life. Babb practiced music in church and started vocal lessons in junior high school.

She explained she was adopted, and her entire birth family are singers.

“Lots of generations on both sides! So that’s another big reason for my singing,” Babb said.

Her birth family came into her life in the middle of Babb transitioning colleges in 2016. She calls the experience a very happy story.

“My birth father and I have two professional recordings that we used in [my husband and I’s] wedding. I’ve loved the studio ever since. He also has an original written about my adoption, that I’ve done background vocals on.”

In addition to being a nursing student, Babb has sung for MacDill Air Force Base ceremonies, as her husband works on the aircraft there.

Her dream job is to be a Disney singer, but she hopes to make a difference in people’s lives as a nurse.

“I hope to continue to use my voice to inspire and share love,” Babb said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas"

Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex"

Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits"

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and humid ahead of a cold front

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and humid ahead of a cold front"

New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits"

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss