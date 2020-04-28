J.W. Mitchell HS Band plays on, virtually

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last weekend, J.W. Mitchell High School’s 250-member band was supposed to march in a parade in San Antonio, Texas.

Months, if not years, of work by the band members, not to mention all of the fundraising efforts, culminated in a disappointing turn of events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The band’s color guard trip to a national competition was canceled, too.

But band members’ talents aren’t falling flat. The young musicians’ skills are staying sharp, and they continue to play on in a different way.

Through May 9, band members are performing live concerts, and posting videos of performances, on the J.W. Mitchell HS Band’s Facebook page.

There’s been such a crescendo of support for the efforts that alumni band members are signing up to participate as well.

And while there aren’t crowds filling the stands, we can all give the students a round of applause.

