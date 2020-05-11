1  of  2
Breaking News
News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Indian Rocks school hosts “Senior Roll” for graduates

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The nontraditional end-of-year festivities for students continued over the weekend for a school in Largo.

Usually, Indian Rocks Christian School holds a “Senior Walk” on students’ last day. Instead, the school hosted a “Senior Roll” for the Class of 2020.

The 62 students in the senior class creatively decorated their vehicles and paraded through the IRCS campus, passing by teachers holding posters and balloons. An announcer introduced each senior’s approach to the high school building, where the principal waited to hand out caps, gowns, and yearbooks.  

Congratulations to the IRCS Class of 2020.

Have something good to share? Contact me at mcensullo@wfla.com or on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss