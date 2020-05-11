Indian Rocks school hosts “Senior Roll” for graduates

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The nontraditional end-of-year festivities for students continued over the weekend for a school in Largo.

Usually, Indian Rocks Christian School holds a “Senior Walk” on students’ last day. Instead, the school hosted a “Senior Roll” for the Class of 2020.

The 62 students in the senior class creatively decorated their vehicles and paraded through the IRCS campus, passing by teachers holding posters and balloons. An announcer introduced each senior’s approach to the high school building, where the principal waited to hand out caps, gowns, and yearbooks.

Congratulations to the IRCS Class of 2020.

