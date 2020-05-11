LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The nontraditional end-of-year festivities for students continued over the weekend for a school in Largo.
Usually, Indian Rocks Christian School holds a “Senior Walk” on students’ last day. Instead, the school hosted a “Senior Roll” for the Class of 2020.
The 62 students in the senior class creatively decorated their vehicles and paraded through the IRCS campus, passing by teachers holding posters and balloons. An announcer introduced each senior’s approach to the high school building, where the principal waited to hand out caps, gowns, and yearbooks.
Congratulations to the IRCS Class of 2020.
Have something good to share? Contact me at mcensullo@wfla.com or on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Help on the way: United Way of Central FL helping to distribute federal aid to Polk County residents
- Pinellas Co. beachgoers comply with social distancing but get cited for parking violations after beaches reopen
- Indian Rocks school hosts “Senior Roll” for graduates
- Tampa Bay salons, barbershops reopen with new guidelines and many changes
- LIVE: Trump holding briefing to discuss testing capacity as members of administration self-quarantine
.