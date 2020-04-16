Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

‘I just wanted to try to help’: Man gives away stimulus check to those in need

Something Good

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WJZY) – A South Carolina man gave away his stimulus check almost as quickly as it went into his bank account.

“I just wanted to try to help,” said Davin Sanderson. “I’ve always been the type of person to give, and I love helping people whenever I can.”

The 27-year-old made a post on Facebook offering to give others a portion of his stimulus check from the IRS.

“I just wanted to put some positivity out there and some love,” Sanderson said. “I’ve always said I want to be the light in people’s lives when they go through dark times.”

Sanderson set out to make a difference since, he said, he’s in a position to do so.

“I’m pretty fortunate right now, my finances are in a good place.  I’m still working, but a lot of people are out of work.”

There’s no doubt that in times like these, many people could use a helping hand.

“I wanted to find a way to help people — whether it was gas money, food for the kids or pizza for a night,” he said.

Sanderson is no stranger to doing good deeds. He has raised money in the past for charities. This time, he also donated to an animal shelter and roughly 25 to 30 people, many of whom were strangers.

“I wasn’t expecting the response I got by any means,” he said.  “There was way more than I anticipated, and I blew the limit for myself because they were messaging me and sharing their stories and what they were going through.”

Sanderson says he hopes people continue to pay it forward somehow.

“I always love that message of helping one person and it branches off.  That’s the goal.  I want to inspire as many people as possible to help someone else — whether it’s a friend or a stranger.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery"

Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"

Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital"

Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists"

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss