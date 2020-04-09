‘I just wanted to make sure the community felt safer’ 12-year-old sews face masks for the vulnerable

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While most kids may not be concerned about the world around them, 12-year-old Emilee Moseley is not only paying attention, she’s stepping in to help.

Moseley, from the comfort of her dining room table, is fighting the coronavirus pandemic by making face masks.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

“When I taught myself how to sew, I just watched Youtube videos,” said Moseley.





Moseley also had a helping hand from an expert at Jo-Ann Fabric.

““They are very popular. We are getting 10 to 20 requests a day. When I first started making mask they looked like baby hammocks,” joked Moseley. “My friend Ms. Dee at Jo-Ann Fabric has been very, very helpful. Now, I go there all the time and I help her.”

Currently, Moseley isn’t charging for her masks. Instead, she is asking the community to pay what they can.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs or didn’t have a lot of money to start off with. Masks are going for a lot of money now,” said Moseley. “I just wanted to make sure the community felt safer and if there was a way I could help, I would want to.”

For more information on Moseley’s masks, visit Facebook group Covid Maskateers.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: