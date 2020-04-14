Breaking News
‘I just hope to save lives’: New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients

 PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A New Port Richey nurse is headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients in one of their hardest hit boroughs. 

Paige Delahunty tells WFLA.com she recently signed an 8-week contract to work at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler in Queens, New York.  

“A decision was made and that was it,” said Delahunty. “It was kind of just like this feeling I had. Things started to get really bad in New York and I was seeing it on the news and seeing a lot of different stories from different nurses.” 

The 20-year-old Boston native graduated from Galen College of Nursing in St. Petersburg a year and a half ago. Starting Friday, Delahunty will be working directly with COVID-19 patients. 

“I was doing everything I could to get my way over there and find someone who was willing to take me as a nurse,” she said. “I found that and now I just hope to save lives and help the city get better. I just hope to save lives and help the city get better, the people get better, and help my fellow health care workers with staffing.” 

Delahunty states that while she is excited and nervous to work on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, she does offer advice before she embarks on her latest m mission.  

“I just want to stress the importance to people, how important it is to stay home to help prevent the spread of this and help decline the spread of this disease. We all together can help save lives, stay home and stay healthy,” said Delahunty.  

