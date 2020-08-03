How Tampa’s annual race with 11K rubber ducks went virtual

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When you expect to have 11,000 rubber duckies race in the Hillsborough River each year, the setup is already complicated enough. Now try replicating it online.

Just recently, The Kiwanis Club of Tampa Bay found a way to revitalize their annual Incredible Duck Race with a virtual racecourse. Organizers say the charitable goals seemed too valuable to forego.

“You know, just because there’s a pandemic, that doesn’t mean the need of the community has gone away. In fact, the need has increased,” said member Amanda Malinowski. “When we looked at what the need of the community was right now, it just made sense that we still continued on with this event and did the best that we could.”

The proceeds benefited Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries, which, of course, you can still donate to on their websites.

In the above segment, you will see how The Kiwanis Club pulled off a virtual event – and how they actually benefited from the change of venue. To adopt a duck for next year’s race, which is already scheduled, you can head to DuckRace.com/Tampa.

