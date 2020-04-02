Hillsborough man donates over 50 McDonald’s meals to Feeding Tampa Bay workers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief made a generous donation to those working to keep folks in Tampa Bay fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to 8 On Your Side, Jose “Pep” Prado’s wife explained his act of “Something Good.”

On his 56th birthday, Prado decided to purchase 56 McDonald’s hamburgers and French fry orders to donate to workers at Feeding Tampa Bay’s warehouse.

“Since COVID-19 has created such strict restrictions with donating to the homeless shelters, we donated them to the hard workers in the warehouse of Feeding Tampa Bay that feed the homeless!” Prado’s wife wrote.

“Go Jose ‘Pep’ Prado!! So proud of him!”

We’re proud of you too, here at 8 On Your Side, Mr. Prado!

If you know of someone in our community doing something good, send us an email to online@wfla.com.

