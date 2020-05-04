Hillsborough County teachers adapt to remote learning and meet students outside their homes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Monday is the start of ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and two Hillsborough County teachers are proving why educators are invaluable and worth celebrating.

Louise Melendi and Jennifer Gagnon are among the many teachers that have moved their lessons online to fit the needs of their students who are now learning remotely.

The Rampello Downtown Partnership Magnet School Kindergarten teachers tell WFLA.com, they quickly realized six-year-old student Dani Campbell was having trouble adapting to the virtual curriculum.

“We were doing a lesson with Dani, a guided reading lesson, a small group reading lesson and when we finished we got a message from her mom saying that she was a little bit upset afterwards and struggling,” said Rampello teacher Louise Melendi.

Melendi and her co-teacher, Gagnon, tell WFLA.com they knew Campbell needed additional support.

“We miss the kids as much as they miss us,” said Melendi. “She lives close so we decided to come over after we got the message from her mom.”

The teachers have been walking to Campbell's home where they meet with her directly to go over her coursework.







“We would do whatever we needed to do to help our students, that’s what we do,” said Gagnon.

Now Campbell’s front porch is a classroom where books, drawings and ideas come to life.

“We read books and we talk to each other. Ms. Melendi and Ms. Gagnon, I like that you like to teach us,” said Campbell.

Melendi and Gagnon has made several other house-calls for their beloved students, including dropping by their homes to say ‘happy birthday.’

“If they love coming to school and they are going to love to learn, so we made sure we kept those connections with the kids,” said Melendi.

