Hillsborough County students don’t throw away their shot to perform Hamilton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The pandemic darkened Broadway theaters and school classrooms, but a Hillsborough County school teacher didn’t throw away her shot to use the musical Hamilton as a teaching tool for her class, which includes students on the Autism spectrum.

McKitrick Elementary school teacher Lisa DiTarando uses Hamilton to explore concepts such as empathy, perspective, kindness, friendship, loyalty and communication in her social and emotional learning class.

The class was supposed to do a live performance at the end of the school year, but just as the cast of Hamilton overcame the cancellation of their performances through the end of the year, the students overcame as well with some assistance from a professional filmmaker and volunteer actors and actresses.

The kids’ video got a “bravo” from Christopher Jackson, who originated the role of President George Washington in Hamilton. He retweeted the McKitrick Elementary performance and tagged Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Just you wait – these students have great things ahead of them in the future!

Have Something Good to share? Contact Meredyth Censullo at mcensullo@wfla.com.

MORE OF SOMETHING GOOD: