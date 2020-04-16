Breaking News
Hillsborough County first responders thank local healthcare workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County first responders were able to show their appreciation to county healthcare workers on Thursday for their work to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 2 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Plant City Police Department and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue drove by South Florida Baptist Hospital with lights flashing and sirens blaring in hopes of letting the healthcare workers know their hard work is seen and appreciated.

After their stop at South Florida Baptist, the group traveled to St. Joseph’s Hospital South to show the same support.

“Our healthcare workers are away from their families, working long hours and seeing the worst of this pandemic first hand,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We hope this small gesture of appreciation helps bring a smile to their faces during this difficult time. We are all one community, one family and together we will get through this.”

