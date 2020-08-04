Hilarious Hamilton parody serves up debate over Cuban sandwiches

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What does the Broadway hit Hamilton have to do with Cuban sandwiches? The battle over who is right, of course!

When Cuban actor/writer Eddie Mujica’s projects were put on hold because of the pandemic, he got creative. And, perhaps hungry. He made a Hamilton parody, with Cuban sandwiches from Miami as the star.

But, when Tampa residents got wind of it, they said, “Wait a minute! Cuban sandwiches are from Ybor City, and are made with salami! You must re-make the video!”

Eddie did, recruiting Trevon Davis to star as Aaron Burr, defender of the ham left out of his original Hamilton video. HAM-ilton. Get it?

In the new video, Alexander Hamilton can’t be convinced about salami. But, Burr does an amazing job insisting there will be a “Taste For it!”

You can watch both of Eddie’s videos on YouTube.

Have Something Good to share? Contact me on my Facebook page, WFLA Meredyth. Or, send me an email at mcensullo@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss