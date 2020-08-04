Hilarious Hamilton parody serves up debate over Cuban sandwiches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What does the Broadway hit Hamilton have to do with Cuban sandwiches? The battle over who is right, of course!

When Cuban actor/writer Eddie Mujica’s projects were put on hold because of the pandemic, he got creative. And, perhaps hungry. He made a Hamilton parody, with Cuban sandwiches from Miami as the star.

But, when Tampa residents got wind of it, they said, “Wait a minute! Cuban sandwiches are from Ybor City, and are made with salami! You must re-make the video!”

Eddie did, recruiting Trevon Davis to star as Aaron Burr, defender of the ham left out of his original Hamilton video. HAM-ilton. Get it?

In the new video, Alexander Hamilton can’t be convinced about salami. But, Burr does an amazing job insisting there will be a “Taste For it!”

You can watch both of Eddie’s videos on YouTube.

Have Something Good to share? Contact me on my Facebook page, WFLA Meredyth. Or, send me an email at mcensullo@wfla.com.

