Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic creates fear and uncertainty throughout the Tampa Bay area, we are looking to highlight the heroes who are helping us get through it.

From doctors, nurses and first responders to store clerks, construction workers and truck drivers, we want to thank everyone on the frontline for their hard work. We know many of those occupations can often be thankless, so we want to recognize them and their dedication.

  • Postpartum team at Brandon Regional Hospital
  • Whitney and Melissa, triage RNs in Brandon
  • Dr. Lisa Brennan, a pediatrician in St. Pete
  • Tomasz, a paramedic in Brandon
  • Daphne, an ER nurse in Brandon
  • Nedra, a certified tech in Brandon’s ER
  • Dr. Vega, an ER doctor in Brandon
  • Brad, VP of the ER in Brandon
  • Labor and delivery team at Brandon Regional Hospital
  • Dr. Beverly Deliz Tirado, a physician MD in nephrology working dialysis units

If you have a hero you want to highlight – whether it be a police officer, firefighter, medical professional, cashier or anyone else – send their photo and name to us on social media or via email at online@wfla.com. We will add all the photos we receive to this gallery of heroes.

