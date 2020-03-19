Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic creates fear and uncertainty throughout the Tampa Bay area, we are looking to highlight the heroes who are helping us get through it.

From doctors, nurses and first responders to store clerks, construction workers and truck drivers, we want to thank everyone on the frontline for their hard work. We know many of those occupations can often be thankless, so we want to recognize them and their dedication.

Postpartum team at Brandon Regional Hospital

Whitney and Melissa, triage RNs in Brandon

Dr. Lisa Brennan, a pediatrician in St. Pete

Tomasz, a paramedic in Brandon

Daphne, an ER nurse in Brandon

Nedra, a certified tech in Brandon’s ER

Dr. Vega, an ER doctor in Brandon

Brad, VP of the ER in Brandon

Labor and delivery team at Brandon Regional Hospital

Dr. Beverly Deliz Tirado, a physician MD in nephrology working dialysis units

If you have a hero you want to highlight – whether it be a police officer, firefighter, medical professional, cashier or anyone else – send their photo and name to us on social media or via email at online@wfla.com. We will add all the photos we receive to this gallery of heroes.

