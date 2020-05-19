High school principal organizing 125 mini graduations for seniors

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ (CNN/WPIX) — A New Jersey high school has come up with a creative and safe way to celebrate the class of 2020 — 125 mini graduations.
After weeks of mulling it over with the school administrators, Deptford High School Principal Jeffrey Lebb realized the answer wasn’t one large ceremony, but a whole bunch of small ones.
“We’re doing two students at a time, and they’re only allowed to have two guests with them,” Lebb said. “And were going to do 15 minute ceremonies.”
You could call it a graduation marathon.
With 250 graduates on deck, that means 125 mini ceremonies that will take place over four and a half days.
“It’s obviously not the real thing where all the kids sit together on the field and they throw their caps in the air which is also a great thing, its not that, but I think we all feel it’s the best thing we could do,” Lebb said.
