Healthcare worker at TGH hosts socially distant dinner with family

TAMPA (WFLA) – A family in Tampa decided to get together and hold a socially distant dinner.

Rosanna Diaz told 8 On Your Side her daughter is a physician’s assistant at Tampa General Hospital and her husband Charles thought it would be a great way to get the family together who have dinner once a week with each other.

Diaz said the social distancing has been challenging but what matters most in times like these is family.

“It’s really tough not being able to see my grandson during tough times like these, but this was a great way to get together while staying apart,” Diaz said.

She said the family hopes to continue this tradition every week. Diaz and her family even held a Zoom birthday for 2-year-old Franklin earlier this month.

