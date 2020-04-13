HCSO to donate $1,000 to 30 nonprofits in 30 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is embarking on a new campaign called “30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHCSO.” They will be donating $1,000 to a different nonprofit organization every day for the next 30 days.

Metropolitan Ministries received the first donation on Monday morning.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 19,895 cases and 461 deaths

cases and deaths Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Tim Marks, the president and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, said he learned of the donation on Sunday evening when Sheriff Chad Chronister sent him a text message.

“I was totally astounded by it,” admitted Marks. “I just thanked him so very much personally for that.”

“I knew it was time for us to step up as a 4,000 member agency,” said Chronister, “and help our community.”

Chronister is aware of the need around him and his office, through its charitable organization, is catering to it.

“These are donations from the employees here at our office,” said Chronister, “so this is our employees saying, ‘Hey, we want to help out.’”

They will help Metropolitan Ministries, which is currently serving about 300 people every day, a 300 to 600 percent increase since the coronavirus crisis.

“I can tell you right now that that $1,000 is going to go to buy some groceries and food,” said Marks.

He said he had set a goal to empty the warehouse in an effort to feed as many families as possible but he is always trying to restock it so he can continue to assist those families.

“The sheriff coming alongside us at this time of our most critical need is going to help us help more families. We are so very grateful.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has 29 more donations to give to this community. You can follow them on their journey on Facebook and on Twitter.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: