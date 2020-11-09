LIVE NOW /
Happy Mural Project: Husband, wife create new mural to inspire change, unity in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – In a year full of chaos, uncertainty, sadness and division, a husband and wife are hoping to provide just a little bit of joy one paint stroke at a time to the Tampa Bay community.

The Happy Mural Project, which was created by Alyssa Marie and her husband Braden Everly, is a movement that tries “uplifting the community in an atmosphere of positive engagement” by painting walls of buildings, homes or businesses with giant sunflowers.

During Saturday’s SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival, the duo unveiled another one of their bright and cheerful paintings called the Hands of Change mural.

This mural is meant to inspire change, connectedness, love and unity. It is located at the St. Pete City Theater.

For a full list of Happy Mural Project wall art locations, click here.

To learn more about the Happy Mural Project and their mission, click here.

