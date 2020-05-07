Good Samaritan helps struggling mother with $500 gift

(CNN/WTVD) – An unemployed mother in North Carolina is one of thousands in a similar situation where the bills keep piling up.

She says she’s really been struggling since losing her job. And to add to her stress, her son just had brain surgery last Friday.

A local news station featured her story and one woman reached out to help.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” said Clancey Bropleh. “It was such a shock. But it was a blessing!”

Bropleh currently takes care of her two sons along with her elderly mother. The youngest of her boys is now recovering from brain surgery.

“Things can get hard, but they will get better. Eventually,” she said.

That attitude is now literally paying off as one of WTVD’s viewers Mia Jones reached out, wanting to help Bropleh with a gift of $500 from her stimulus check.

“I had decided that when I get my money, I was going to pick somebody,” said Jones. “So I had seen your story and immediately, it touched my heart… That’s the person that I want you to bless.”

Her reason?

“My daughter, she had to have open-heart surgery. I know how it feels when you have a child that’s not well,” Jones said.

They money is an answered prayer for Bropleh and her mom.

“Yeah she was like, ‘I told you that you were going to get some help!’ She was so happy! So happy! That was a big relief! I’m still in shock,” Bropleh said.

That $500, however, is coming with one caveat, Bropleh has to pay it forward when things get better.

“If I get back on my feet, I’ll definitely help somebody in need,” she said.

Bropleh said the first thing she plans to get with her gift is groceries for her family.

