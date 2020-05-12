Girls Inc. of Pinellas benefits from community support during pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The non-profit organization, Girls Inc. of Pinellas, supports hundreds of young ladies each year, with services that help girls learn to be strong, smart and bold.

Thanks to community support, the non-profit continues to offer on-site support and healthy meals to girls during the pandemic.

St. Petersburg College students are among those on their side. Members of the SPC’s Environmental STEM Club collected and donated carloads of STEM-related supplies, toys, clothing and electronics.

Additionally, Girls Inc of Pinellas was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund, as well as a $20,000 donation from the Frances & Gertrude Levett Foundation.

The Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund is a collaboration of the Pinellas Community Foundation, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, and United Way Suncoast. The partnership made $1 million of funding assistance available to nonprofit 501c organizations and governmental agencies that provide assistance to local residents affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Frances and Gertrude Levett Foundation provides support to local non-profits that primarily advance childhood education, medical research and community well-being.

Francis and Gertrude Levett started a busing company for the local school districts on Long Island, New York prior to living in St. Petersburg, Florida. Their foundation supports both communities through service and philanthropy.

The grants help Girls Inc. of Pinellas provide a safety net to children and families free of charge.

Learn more about Girls Inc. at this link.

