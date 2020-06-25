Gaither Humane Society Club is teacher’s pet project

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County teacher is inspiring students to give back to their community and help homeless pets.

Gaither High School social studies teacher Patrick Geanconteri says the idea of creating a “Gaither Humane Society Club” came to him during a trip to drop off blankets at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

“I thought, ‘Why not create a club where students can learn to give back to the community,” said Geanconteri, who says he’s adopted his pets from shelters.

The club launched during the 2018-2019 school year, and since then the club members have collected more than $3,500 in cash and supplies for the Humane Society. Approximately $1,500 of that was collected during the 2019-2020 school year.

“I’m very proud of my students, considering the very short school year that we’ve had,” Geanconteri said.

More importantly, students have contributed their free time as volunteers.

“We’ve saved the Humane Society tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

The students’ “pawsitively” amazing efforts haven’t gone without recognition. When the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s new facility, under construction now, is completed, it will include a glass window with the Gaither Humane Society Club’s name etched on it.

Have Something Good to share? Email Meredyth Censullo at mcensullo@wfla.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: