Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local philanthropist has set out to do some good during this tough time.

A new initiative kickstarted by Onbikes co-founder Julius Tobin raises money to cater orders from local restaurants to feed hospital workers.

Thanks to “Fueling the Front Lines” more than 500 meals will go to emergency workers in Tampa Bay this week.

Local eateries like 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Fresh Kitchen and Empamamas are cooking up the food for those who need it most.

Tobin told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he hopes to inspire others to do good in our community.

“Fueling the Front Lines” has a new goal to raise $25,000.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “Fueling the Front Lines” or to donate.

