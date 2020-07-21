Free professional headshots offered at Tampa Bay studios Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Photographers across the country are joining forces on Wednesday, in the largest, single-day initiative of its kind to help put Americans left unemployed by COVID-19 back to work.

The 10,000 Headshot Project will provide free, professional head shots to unemployed workers, helping give their resumes, and confidence, a boost. According to LinkedIn, profiles with head shots receive 21 times more profile views, and nine times more connection requests.

Two Tampa Bay area photography studios are participating in the project. In Lakeland, sessions are still available at Lakeland Square Park. In Tampa, the photos are offered at Embarc Collective.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance at HeadshotBooker.com.

Photography sessions are limited to 10 minutes, with appropriate social distancing and cleaning.

