‘Free food for the people’: St. Pete Free Fridge opens in city

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A food pantry known as the “St. Pete Free Fridge” is operating and serving the public outside of a local coffee shop.

St. Pete Free Fridge is located at 2662 Central Avenue in the city, just outside of Bandit St. Pete. The fridge is open from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Those who run the St. Pete Free Fridge noted in a recent Instagram post that it had been requested the pantry be stocked with more dry goods with pop tops because it is helpful for those who do not have access to kitchen tools to prepare food.

The operators are looking for volunteers and a weekly sign up sheet has been posted online for those looking to do good.

“Checking a box means you’re signing up to stop by the fridge to: toss any opened or expired goods, clean up and throw away any trash, and organize the space in a way that feels good!” the post reads.

There is also a form to sign up to receive emails, which asks helpers if they would be interested in hosting a fridge, volunteering or donating. According to the form, volunteering consists of food pick-up and drop-off, as well as sanitizing and monitoring the refrigerator site.

You can check out the Free Fridge on Instagram, where the owners have posted a “frequently asked questions” story highlight with more information.