Florida firefighters treat 80-year-old suffering from heat exhaustion, mow his lawn

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC News)—A Florida man suffered a medical emergency while working in his yard earlier this week, and firefighters not only came to his rescue, but they finished cutting his grass!

It happened in Fort Lauderdale after firefighters treated the 80-year-old who was suffering from heat exhaustion.

Video shows one of the firefighters using a push mower while another used a weed wacker to trim an area near his driveway.

The man is doing well, and his yard looks good as well!

