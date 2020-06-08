Florida deputy responds to accidental house alarm, stays anyway to play, talk with homeowner’s kids

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy responded to a house alarm Friday only to find out it was an accident, so he stayed a few minutes to play outside with the homeowner’s kids and answer their questions about police officers.

Jarvis Smith said he didn’t turn his alarm system off properly when he got home Friday, so Officer Ryan Perry with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office showed up.

“Once he made sure everything was ok, he took the time to play with and answer my children questions about being a police officer,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “Thank You Officer Ryan for giving my children and myself a positive image of a police officer during these difficult times.”

