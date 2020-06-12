Florida Dance Theatre premieres ‘Six Feet Together’ film series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Dance Theatre, which has provided entertainment and dance education to Polk County for more than 25 years, has, like many arts organizations, adapted to what they call a “social distancing world” by moving performances from the stage to the screen.

The choreographers, dancers, and directors of Florida Dance Theatre collaborated with filmmakers at Reel Moments Media, producing a series of dance films titled, “Six Feet Together: A Series of Responses to the World.”

Justin Phillips of Reel Moments Media said, “as individuals, we have all had to endure our own set of trials and obstacles over this global pandemic so we decided to take the stage performance and explore new boundaries using cinematic methods.”

According to Stefan Dolbashian, the artistic director of Florida Dance Theatre, the project has allowed a space to adapt artistically, provide entertainment, and use the arts to channel feelings of universal turmoil in a positive way. He adds that “Six Feet Together” has provided job opportunities in a time when many artists are facing unemployment, and he hopes it will inspire other arts organizations to find new ways to create and perform in a social distancing world.

The “Six Feet Together” performances will be debuted in a virtual film festival, from Friday, June 26 until Sunday, June 28. Following Sunday’s film, there will be a live question-and-answer session with the dancers and choreographers on the Reel Moments Media Facebook page, beginning at 3 p.m.

Virtual tickets for “Six Feet Together” cost $5, and are available at FloridaDanceTheatre.org.

