Florida COVID nurses surprised with island vacation

Respiratory therapist Andre Lopez, center, celebrates after learning he was one of 50 healthcare workers at Jackson Health System to receive a gift certificate for a two-night stay at Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key in the Florida Keys, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Miami. The workers, who were chosen by their supervisors for going above and beyond during the pandemic, were told that they were scheduled for mandatory training, but instead were greeted by gift boxes containing the gift certificates that were donated as part of Hawk’s Cay Heroes Salute program. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Over a dozen Miami nurses and front line health care workers are finally getting a well-deserved break.

The group was scheduled for an upcoming mandatory, aka boring, 48-hour training, but were instead surprised Tuesday with certificates to a vacation in the Florida Keys.

Supervisors at Jackson Health System were asked to chose staff that went above and beyond during the pandemic.

The hospital says many of the workers haven’t taken any time off to relax or spend time with their loved ones. Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys donated two-night stays to their island of Duck Key as part of its Heroes Salute program.