Family unable to visit relative at TGH due to coronavirus concerns sends message of hope from afar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members gathered Wednesday along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard with a message of hope for a sick relative – and that message was conveyed from a very safe distance.

“She just burst out crying,” said Zenayda Kimber, explaining how her sister Nilda Rosado reacted to the message.

Rosado, 42, has been in the intensive care unit at Tampa General Hospital since Saturday with complications related to an aneurysm, her sister said.

Recently, due to coronavirus concerns at TGH, the family was not allowed to visit Rosado. Hospitals around the country have banned visitors in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“One of the managers came to the room and said effective tomorrow at noon, visitations will end,” Kimber told 8 On Your Side.

So the family came up with an idea: bring a message of hope for their sick relative to Bayshore Boulevard. Luckily, Rosado’s room overlooks Bayshore and she was able to see the message clearly.

Using poster board, the family spelled out: “We [love] U Mom.”

Family photo provided to WFLA

With help from a registered nurse, who the family identified as Isaac, Rosado looked down on her family members. Photographs taken from her room show the family gathered below, on Bayshore, holding the signs.

“She was elated,” her sister said. “She was so happy. She feels motivated now. Yesterday, she was in good spirits.”

